Lagos arraigns BRT driver who ran into train for manslaughter

Oluwaseun Osibanjo, the driver of a Bus Rapid Transit vehicle that crashed into a moving train at Ikeja Along, Shogunle area of Lagos State, has been arraigned before an Ikeja High Court for manslaughter.

He was arraigned on Tuesday before Justice Oyindamola Ogala on 16 counts bordering on involuntary manslaughter and grievous harm preferred against him by the state government.

Osinbajo was conveying some staff members of the Lagos State Government to work on March 9 and wanted to cross the rail line when he rammed the bus into the moving train.

At least six persons died from the accident while many others sustained varying degrees of injury.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Babajide Martins, told the court that the BRT driver negligently killed the victims by ignoring warning signals and ran into an on-coming train.

He said the defendant also negligently inflicted grievous harm on 10 other passengers on the bus.