Lagos APC to intervene in non-confirmation of Sanwo-Olu’s 17 commissioners

List to be resubmitted

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will intervene in the non-confirmation of 17 of the 39 commissioner-nominees submitted by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the State House of Assembly for screening.

In a move that deepens the frosty relationship between the executive and the legislature in Lagos, the state lawmakers, on Wednesday, through a voice vote, declined confirmation of former Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, his counterparts in the ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube and Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho and 14 others

But Chairman of Lagos APC, Cornelius Ojelabi, in an exclusive interview with Daily Trust, said the non-confirmation should not be seen as confrontation between the governor and the lawmakers.

“It is not a face-off. The party is on top of the matter. We are inviting the assembly on what led to the non-confirmation. And the governor will do the needful where necessary. The whole matter is an internal issue. It is a matter we will sort out internally.

“Don’t forget, I was once a federal lawmaker, so there are checks such as security and credentials that might have prevented the nominees, maybe, because they didn’t have them as of the time of the screening,” he said.

The former commissioner for rural development also hinted that the list might be resubmitted to the lawmakers for reconsideration, stressing that the initial non-confirmation does not disqualify them.

“It is separation of power in action. The executive forwarded the list of nominees and without interference, allowed the state assembly to perform its duty. If they were not confirmed, that is not the end, we still have the opportunity to represent them,” he added.

