✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    Top Story

    BREAKING: Lagos Assembly rejects Abayomi, Omotoso, 15 other commissioners, confirms 22

    The Lagos State House of Assembly has rejected 17 out of the 39 commissioner-nominees submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Daily Trust gathered that the lawmakers…

    The Lagos State House of Assembly has rejected 17 out of the 39 commissioner-nominees submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

    Daily Trust gathered that the lawmakers who had earlier berated the list when it was submitted weeks ago, confirmed 22 names.

    Some of the nominees rejected by the lawmakers include former Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi and former Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

    Details later…

    Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: