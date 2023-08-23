BREAKING: Lagos Assembly rejects Abayomi, Omotoso, 15 other commissioners, confirms 22

The Lagos State House of Assembly has rejected 17 out of the 39 commissioner-nominees submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Daily Trust gathered that the lawmakers…

The Lagos State House of Assembly has rejected 17 out of the 39 commissioner-nominees submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Daily Trust gathered that the lawmakers who had earlier berated the list when it was submitted weeks ago, confirmed 22 names.

Some of the nominees rejected by the lawmakers include former Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi and former Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

Details later…

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...