Lafarge unveils eco-friendly cement

In demonstrating its effort towards the global climate change commitment of net zero emissions, Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the launch of its Eco Label cement brand.

The company, in a statement, said that by the production of the eco-friendly cement, Lafarge’s end-users had the opportunity to make greener choices and accelerate the country’s carbon reduction journey in the manufacturing sector.

Speaking on the initiative, Country Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Khaled El Dokani, said the Eco Label was a key milestone in confirming the company’s commitment to leading the way in sustainability and innovation.

In his remarks during the formal unveiling of the product at the company’s Mfamosing Plant in Calabar, Plant Manager, Sotirios Valsamakis, reiterated the company’s continuous commitment to ensure sustainable developments through its effective management in line with global best practices.

