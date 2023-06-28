Nigeria at high risk of anthrax outbreak – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said the anthrax outbreak in Ghana poses a great public health risk to Nigeria due to…

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said the anthrax outbreak in Ghana poses a great public health risk to Nigeria due to the dangerous and highly transmissible nature of the disease.

The agency stated this yesterday in a joint public health advisory signed by its director general, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa , and the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Columba T. Vakuru.

The advisory said it was particularly important due to the Eid-el-Adha religious festivity.

It warned Nigerians against non-essential travel to the northern region of Ghana especially the Upper East Region where the outbreak was reported.

Anthrax is a severe disease caused by the bacteria – Bacillus anthracis. It affects both humans and animals, including wild animals and livestock such as cows, pigs, camels, sheep, goats, among others.

The advisory, however, said there was currently no suspected or confirmed case of anthrax in Nigeria.

NCDC said the government has put in place certain measures to prevent the spread of the disease to Nigeria.

