Lafarge gets recognition for women empowerment

In recognition of its outstanding performance in gender inclusion and diversity within its ranks, Lafarge Africa has been presented with the Company Board Gender Diversity Award at the Nigeria2Equal Gender Leader Awards. The company also received recognition for Women’s Empowerment and Leadership.

The company in a statement disclosed that the award and recognition put together by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) was presented to Lafarge at a ceremony held in Lagos recently.

While thanking the organisers for the recognition, the Organizational and Human Resources Director of Lafarge Africa, Gbemiga Owolabi, said, “We are extremely delighted for this recognition.

