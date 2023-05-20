Labour Party crisis deepens as another member parades self as chairman

A former Deputy Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Callistus Okafor, has asked the Supreme Court to pronounce him the substantive chair of the party.…

Okafor made the shocking disclosure while speaking with journalists on Friday, adding that both Julius Abure and Lamidi Apapa are “fake” chairmen.

He said Apapa, the acting chair could not emerge in illegality, as his “emergence would have been better if there was no consent judgment”.

He added that with the consent judgment, Abure is an illegal LP chairman.

Okafor said, “I am the only acting national chairman of the Labour Party. Every other person parading himself as such is fake. Lamidi Apapa and Abure are both fake”.

“Let everybody know that I have approached the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Thursday, May 18 and prayed the apex court to declare Abure’s LP chairmanship claims, illegal.

“I have drawn the attention of the court to the fact that the acting secretary of the LP, based on the party’s constitution, cannot emerge as the Chairman.

“I have also asked the supreme court to declare null and void and of no effect, whatever Abure has done in his so-called capacity as the chairman of the LP.

“I specifically drew the attention of the honourable justices of the apex court to the fact that Abure has conducted an illegal convention and primaries for LP which he has no legal power to do.

“I have also asked the court to recognise my party’s membership list because the list is with me and could be verified.”

LP which emerged as the third force in the build-up to the 2023 elections after a former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi picked the presidential ticket has been enmeshed in a leadership turmoil.

The crisis began when Apapa, deputy national chairman of the party (south), declared himself the acting national chairman following the sack of Julius Abure by a court.

In April, a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court issued an order restraining Abure from parading himself as the LP’s national chairman.

The LP had said Apapa has been suspended over “anti-party activities” alongside Akingbade, national legal adviser; Gbenga Daramola, national financial secretary; Anselem Eragbe, national youth leader; and Abayomi Arabambi, national publicity secretary.

Meanwhile, chieftains of the party including Obi had said there is no crisis in the party, maintaining that Abure remains the chairman.