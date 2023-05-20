After son’s death, Gov Sule loses younger brother

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has lost Labaran Sule, his younger brother. The governor’s brother reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday. Musa…

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has lost Labaran Sule, his younger brother.

The governor’s brother reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday.

Musa Barau, an aide to the governor, confirmed Sule’s death in a Facebook post.

According to Barau funeral prayer of the deceased, held at Emir’s Palace Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State on Saturday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State younger brother, Labaran Sule.

“The funeral service for the deceased took place at Gudi Emir Palace, Akwanga LGA. May his soul rest in Aljannatul Firdausi, Ameen ya rabbi,” Barau wrote

This is coming a few months after the governor lost his son, Hassan Sule, who died on January 26, 2023, after a brief illness.

He was aged 36.