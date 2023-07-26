Kwara transport official arrested over stolen bike

An official of the Kwara State Traffic Management Agency (KWATMA), Ibrahim Saheed, has been arrested for allegedly receiving a stolen motorcycle. The state’s Commissioner of…

The state’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Ebunoluwa Adelesi, who disclosed this on Tuesday during the parade of suspected criminals, said it was one Bello Musbau who worked in a hotel that reported the theft of the motorcycle of a customer, one Wasiu Abdulsalami.

The CP said, “Investigation using the hotel’s CCTV footage revealed one Usman Abdulkadri who was arrested and confessed to the crime.

“This led to the arrest of one Ibrahim Saheed, a staff of KWATMA, receiver of the stolen motorcycle,” noting that the motorcycle had been recovered.

Saheed, however, said that Abdulkadri gave him the property to help him keep and was not aware that it was a stolen property.

