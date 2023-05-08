Kwara tertiary institutions demand database of convicts from EFCC

Tertiary institutions in Kwara State have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to develop a database of convicted persons in the…

Tertiary institutions in Kwara State have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to develop a database of convicted persons in the country to guide their admissions.

They made the call in Ilọrin during a meeting of EFCC with vice chancellors, rectors and provosts of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education respectively.

Speaking at the meeting, Professor O. A. Omotesho, who represented the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Ilorin, urged the commission to as a matter of necessity develop a database where details of convicted persons could be found.

He said such a database would assist the decisions of school authorities on convicted persons.

On his part, the Rector of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Dr Abdul Jimoh, said the school had already made it a policy not to offer admission to applicants who had been convicted. In his remarks, Dr Salimonu Ishaq, Deputy Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Offa, expressed readiness of the institution to collaborate with the EFCC, while urging it not to be deterred as corruption would always fight back.

Dr Adewunmi Idowu and Alhaji Hamzat Nurudeen, Deputy Provost, Kwara State College of Education, Oro; and acting Provost, Muyideen College of Education, Ilorin, respectively, called for the sustainability of the engagement.

Earlier, the Zonal Commander of the EFCC in Ilorin, Michael Nzekwe, decried “the rising cases of internet fraud in tertiary institutions in Kwara State.”