2023 election outcome shouldn’t create disunity— NCAC

Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, yesterday asked Nigerians not to allow the outcome of the 2023 general elections create disunity among them.

He spoke in Abuja during a programme themed ‘Culture, Peace and National Rebirth: An Agenda Setting’.

He said since the civil war, Nigerians had never been more polarised along primordial and parochial lines than the 2023 general elections.

He said the tension, bitterness, rancour and acrimonies generated by the electioneering campaigns tended to further fuel the embers of distrust and disunity among Nigerians.

According to him, no nation can attain its developmental aspirations when its elite are heavily divided along sentimental cleavages of religion and ethnicity played out in the 2023 elections.