Kwara: Student who loaned male friend N500k commits suicide after disappointment

A 300-level female student of the University of Ilorin, Sanni Hameedah, has reportedly committed suicide. She reportedly drank a bottle of pesticide known as Sniper…

A 300-level female student of the University of Ilorin, Sanni Hameedah, has reportedly committed suicide.

She reportedly drank a bottle of pesticide known as Sniper and was found reeling in pain when her roommate (name withheld), who had gone to bed early, woke up in the middle of the night to find her in distress.

Hameedah was said to have been pronounced dead on arrival at the school clinic where she was rushed to.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred following continuous harassment from several online loan apps that she had outstanding debts with.

The undergraduate, 20, was said to have loaned a boy she met on Snapchat N500,000 out of some money her mother kept with her.

She reportedly borrowed him the money to treat his mother whom he claimed was battling breast cancer at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State. The boy reportedly stopped picking her phone and subsequently blocked her line.

It is unclear whether the boy was her lover or online trading partner.

To cover up when her mother reportedly asked for the money, she was said to have turned to loan apps.

In a statement, management of Rubiks, the private hostel, where the deceased lived prior to her death, claimed that the app agents had pressured her to repay the money which led to her action.

Unilorin SUG president, Ologundudu Adesunkanmi, confirmed the incident.

“The Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Student Affairs have notified the relevant authorities to initiate a comprehensive inquiry into the matter,” he stated.

Her fellow undergraduates conversant with the issue said she had threatened to commit suicide since last week when operators of the loan apps resorted to sending demeaning text messages to her friends, relations and parents.

Late Hameedah was allegedly first enmeshed in debt around April 2023 over an outstanding loan from the apps of about N270,000 which was later offsett without the knowledge of her parents.

