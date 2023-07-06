Kwara reverses 3-day work policy for civil servants

Kwara State government has announced the reversal of the directive reducing workdays from five to three for civil servants...

Kwara State government has announced the reversal of the directive reducing workdays from five to three for civil servants.

The government on June 5, 2023, through a letter from the state’s Head of Service, Mrs Susan Oluwole, reduced the work days from five to three in the state.

She said the decision was to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government on the civil servants in the state.

However, in a letter to the heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Mrs Oluwole reversed the decision.

She said the new directive was to allow the federal government and the organised labour to work out modalities on more efficient interventions to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

The letter, signed by Mr. Okedare Adeyinka for the Head of Service, said that the intervention would be unveiled very soon.

“I am directed to inform all heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) that the reduced number of working days have been reversed; hence, all categories of workers are to observe the normal five working days per week, with effect from July 10, 2023.

“Workers not covered in the initial workday reduction, which lasted a few days, will have stipends given to them as a show of appreciation,” the statement added.

Workers that were exempted initially were teachers, health practitioners and other categories of workers providing essential services in the state.

