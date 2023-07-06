✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: How Rep Members Are Lobbying For “Juicy” House Committees

An intense lobby has begun for appointment into 'juicy' committee of the House following the constitution of a Selection Committee to recommend members…

    By Mardia Umar

An intense lobby has begun for appointment into ‘juicy’ committee of the House following the constitution of a Selection Committee to recommend members for appointment as Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of Standing Committees.

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we take a look at how this is happening in the National Assembly.

