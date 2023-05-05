Kwara gov appoints Kaduna businessman as monarch

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Buhari Adeniyi as the new Onijagbo of Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government Area…

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Buhari Adeniyi as the new Onijagbo of Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government Area of the state.

The new traditional ruler, who is a Kaduna-based businessman, emerged after a keen contest.

He will succeed the former Onijagbo of Ijagbo, Oba Salaudeen Fagbemi Adeyeye, who died in December.

Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Hon. Lafia Aliyu Kora-Sabi, announced the appointment of Adeniyi in a statement on Friday.

He said the announcement “followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law”.

According to the statement, the governor congratulated the new monarch on his ascension to the throne and charged him to build bridges of harmony within and outside his domain.

“This exalted position has uniquely placed His Royal Highness in the position to build bridges of harmony, understanding, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence amongst the people.”

“The Governor similarly urges all sons and daughters of the ancient community to work with His Royal Highness to consolidate on the successes of his forefathers”, the statement added.

Abdulrazaq prayed that the reign of the new Onijagbo will usher in more progress, peace and development in his Oyun in particular and the State at large.

Four candidates were nominated for the Onijagbo stool which was decided by the king.

His other challengers were Sarafadeen Adebayo Sanni, a lawyer based in Ibadan, Shehu AbdulSalam based in New York and Alhaji Rafiu Jimoh Daunsi, a retired civil servant from water corporation, Ilorin, all from Ifeyode ruling house of Bara ruling houses of Ijagbo.