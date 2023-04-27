Kwara community displaced by rain seeks govt’s intervention

Residents of Sakama area in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have called on the government to come to their aid following a rainstorm that…

Residents of Sakama area in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have called on the government to come to their aid following a rainstorm that ravaged the community recently.

The March 24, 2023, natural disaster left a sorry tale in its wake as it destroyed homes and properties.

Since then, many of the victims have expressed concern over the hardship they are going through, which was first reported by the City Gazette, an online medium based in the state.

Items such as electronic gadgets, furniture and foodstuffs were also reportedly destroyed during the unfortunate incident.

One of the victims, Mallam Sulaiman Ayuba of Ile Tuntun, said “the rain, which started around 3:30pm destroyed the roof of our family house.”

Many of the occupants were aged, jobless widows while some of the youths only engaged in menial jobs to survive.

He said most of the affected occupants have relocated, squatting with relatives and friends elsewhere, adding that those left slept on the veranda.

He appealed to the state government and well-to-do individuals to come to their rescue.

He told City & Crime on Tuesday that the community has started communal efforts, through contributions by residents, to carry out some repair work to enable some of the elderly widows to stay while waiting for government intervention.

On her part, another victim from Ile Onigbo, Musa Rahmat, explained that the rain, which was accompanied by ice and heavy wind, caused buildings to collapse and blew off the roofs of many houses in the quarters.

Narrating her ordeal, another victim who also bears Rahmat, speaking in an emotion-laden voice, said the heavy downpour left her apartment filled with rainwater.

She said she, her children and husband are now squatting with her husband’s relatives.