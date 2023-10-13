Dele Momodu: Why Fani-Kayode Is Quiet On Tinubu’s Certificate Saga

Dele Momodu, celebrity journalist and campaign spokesman of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lambasted those defending…

Dele Momodu, celebrity journalist and campaign spokesman of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lambasted those defending President Bola Tinubu over his certificate controversy.

Recall that Tinubu is being accused of forging his Chicago State University certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu and Atiku’s camps have been at loggerheads over the matter since it has been in the public domain after a United States magistrate ordered CSU to release the certificate to Atiku.

Speaking in a video, Momodu criticised those asking him to support Tinubu because they are friends but said he could not align with forgery.

The Publisher of the Ovation Magazine said even lawyers know better that it is difficult to defend forgery, and that is why former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has not spoken in support of Tinubu.

“Stop surrounding yourself with sycophants who don’t know anything. There are more intelligent people in Nigeria who will advise you. Go and find them. They are there,” he said.

“Nobody can justify forgery, nobody! Lawyers know that anyway so I’m sure that people like Fani-Kayde, know. They can’t justify it, that’s why they are all keeping quiet now.”

Momodu added that the president needs to apologise and it is left for Nigerians to accept or not.

“Why can’t you just apologise and move on? Like I said, it doesn’t mean people will accept that apology. At least start from somewhere, you are insulting us.

“And you are allowing these boys who are just coming to collect peanuts to insult everybody on social media? I will defend a man who has the courage to apologise,” he added.

