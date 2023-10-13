✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Korda battles into Shanghai semifinals

Sebastian Korda reached his first Masters semifinal as he held his nerve to tame fast-rising fellow American Ben Shelton 6-7 (10/12), 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) in…

Sebastian Korda reached his first Masters semifinal as he held his nerve to tame fast-rising fellow American Ben Shelton 6-7 (10/12), 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) in Shanghai on Thursday.

The 26th seed finally sealed a thrilling quarterfinal on his sixth match point and plays Poland’s 16th seed Hubert Hurkacz for a place in Sunday’s final.

The draw has opened up for the 23-year-old Korda as he closes on a second ATP title.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz was turfed out in the last 16 to follow Daniil Medvedev – beaten by Korda – Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner out the exit door.

Korda was more relieved than anything else afterwards, having let slip five match points in the deciding-set tie break.

 

