Korda battles into Shanghai semifinals

Sebastian Korda reached his first Masters semifinal as he held his nerve to tame fast-rising fellow American Ben Shelton 6-7 (10/12), 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) in Shanghai on Thursday.

The 26th seed finally sealed a thrilling quarterfinal on his sixth match point and plays Poland’s 16th seed Hubert Hurkacz for a place in Sunday’s final.

The draw has opened up for the 23-year-old Korda as he closes on a second ATP title.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz was turfed out in the last 16 to follow Daniil Medvedev – beaten by Korda – Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner out the exit door.

Korda was more relieved than anything else afterwards, having let slip five match points in the deciding-set tie break.

