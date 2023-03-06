House of Reps: Kogi Speaker, Kolawole, loses to ADC’s Salman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Idris Salman, as the winner of the just concluded National…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Idris Salman, as the winner of the just concluded National Assembly election for Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in Kogi State.

Salman defeated his closest challenger, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress and Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Mr Matthew Kolawole.

The Returning Officer, Dr Adams Baba, disclosed this at the collation centre in Kabba on Monday while declaring the final results.

Baba had on February 26 declared the Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu House of Representatives election inconclusive due to alleged issues bordering on irregularities.

Then, the returning officer had cited the difference in number of votes between the winner and his closest opponent and the figure of voided votes in two polling units.

However, declaring the final results on Monday in Kabba, Baba said Salman of ADC polled 13,867 votes, while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Matthew Kolawole polled 13,605 votes.

He added that the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Olaiya Olobatoke, scored 10,967 votes; Mr Bello Abayomi of Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 536 votes; Seun Sylvanus of ACCORD Party got 127 votes; and Adebayo David of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) received 536 votes.

”That Idris Salman of ADC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and is returned elected,” the returning officer said.