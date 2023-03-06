Obi visits victim stabbed during Presidential Poll

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, has visited Mrs. Jennifer Bina Efidi, who was attack during the February 25 presidential and…

Efedi was attacked in an attempt to stop her from voting, but stood her ground.

“Today (Monday), I visited Mrs Jennifer Efedi. She was attacked on 25 February in an attempt to stop her from voting. She stood her ground. Jennifer is one of the great icons of Nigeria’s democracy.

“She is my point of contact with every Nigerian who suffered similar fate in their bid to exercise their voting rights and contribute to a new Nigeria.

“Like many Nigerians, I acknowledge her bravery and resoluteness. Jennifer is a true manifestation of Profile in Courage for a new Nigeria,” Obi said.

Daily Trust reports that Efidi was stabbed by hoodlums, who disrupted voting process in parts of Surulere Lagos State.

However, she went to treat herself and returned to cast her ballot after normalcy had been restored.