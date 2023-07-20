Kogi guber: SDP senatorial candidate defects to APC, declares support for Ododo

Social Democratic Party (SDP) Senatorial candidate for Kogi West district in the 2023 general election, Barrister Abdulrahman Tanko Ozi, has dumped his party for the…

Social Democratic Party (SDP) Senatorial candidate for Kogi West district in the 2023 general election, Barrister Abdulrahman Tanko Ozi, has dumped his party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former SDP Chieftain stated that he has collapsed his political structure and directed his loyalists to support the APC standard bearer, Ahmed Ododo, in the 11th November governorship election in the state.

The former SDP senatorial candidate disclosed this on Thursday in Lokoja during a courtesy visit to the APC governorship candidate.

He stated that his decision to support Ododo was borne out of due consideration and analysis which portrayed the APC candidate as competent to govern the state and build on the achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello.

In his remarks,the APC Governorship Candidate, Ododo, welcomed Ozi to the party, promising to consolidate on the achievements of his mentor, Governor Yahaya Bello.

The APC candidate added that the former SDP chieftain had made the right choice in the interest of the state, by dumping his party .

He therefore enjoined Kogites to ensure that the State remained on the path of growth and national reckoning by voting for APC en masse in the November 11 governorship election.

Ozi was the minority leader in Kogi State House of Assembly from 2007 to 2011, representing Kogi Koton Karfe State Constituency.

