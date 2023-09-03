Kogi guber: APC targets 99% support, victory – Ganduje

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Umar Ganduje, has tasked the citizens of Kogi State to give the party nothing less than…

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Umar Ganduje, has tasked the citizens of Kogi State to give the party nothing less than 99 per cent support and victory in the state’s forthcoming November 11, governorship election.

Ganduje gave the charge yesterday while addressing party members and supporters at the inauguration of the party’s national and state campaign councils for the election.

He said, “Today we are officially inaugurating the state campaign committee that will join hands with the national campaign committee and the LGAs’ campaign committees to ensure victory at the polls.

“You have tested good governance from Gov Yahaya Bello’s administration, and as a party, we hope to do more with our flagbearer, Alhaji Usman Ododo, once elected into office.

“We are expecting nothing less than 99 per cent victory votes from the people of Kogi in this forthcoming November 11 governorship election.”

He told the residents that President Bola Tinubu had promised to support the state in providing an enabling environment required for peaceful and credible conduct of the governorship election.

Ganduje added that, “It is pertinent to also note that we have initiated and concluded plans to structure our party into a truly grassroots progressive party by opening full-fledged and functional offices in all the 8,813 wards in Nigeria.

“This is to enable our members across the country to have both a symbolic representation of our party in their neighbourhood and, a place for active interaction between and among members on one hand, and members and leadership at different tiers of government on the other hand.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...