Kogi guber: 5 candidates withdraw for APC flag bearer, Ododo

Five governorship candidates in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State have dissolved their structures and resolved to back the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

This was disclosed on Saturday in Lokoja, shortly after the meeting of the concerned governorship candidates.

The five candidates include Omaji Sunday (APP), Prince Yahaya (ADP), Muhammed Kabir Umar (Boot Party), Bala Abdulghafar Idris (NRM) and Hon. Fatima Suleiman (ZLP).

The candidates under the aegis of United Progressive Political Parties said their reason for stepping down for Ahmed Usman Ododo was to ensure continuity and sustainability of the programmes of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The spokesperson of the group, Bala Abdulghafar Idris, said the candidates have recognised Ahmed Ododo’s pedigree as being the key driver of the incumbent administration.

“The United Progressive Political Parties have x-rayed his competence, capacity and ability. Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo is capable of delivering the dividends of democracy to the people more than the other candidates jostling for the position,” he said.

