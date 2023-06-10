Kogi gov’ship: SDP candidate was our student, says Kaduna college

The Principal of Barewa College, Zaria, Kaduna State, Mallam Alhassan Isyaku, has confirmed that Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic…

The Principal of Barewa College, Zaria, Kaduna State, Mallam Alhassan Isyaku, has confirmed that Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State was indeed a student of the school.

The Director of Communications of the SDP governorship candidate, Faruk Adejoh-Audu disclosed this to newsmen in a statement on Saturday.

He said the principal of the school had confirmed that Ajaka was s student of the institution in a letter dated Friday, June 8, and signed by him (the principal).

Adejo-Audu added that the response of the principal was sequel to an enquiry to verify the academic history of the SDP governorship candidate by the Chairman of the Kogi East Elders Forum (KEEF), Chief Gabriel Aduku, which raised dust due to the school’s earlier response.

The school principal stated that the earlier letter addressed to the Chairman of KEEF on the subject was fraught “with error of omission”.

“The letter addressed to the Chairman of the Kogi East Elders Forum, Chief Gabriel Aduku, in its earlier response was an error of omission,” Isyaku was quoted in the statement.

The principal said, “After additional investigation from our records, I confirm that the Muritala Yakubu with registration number 14,667 was a student of the college from 1996 to 1998.

“However, he did not sit for WAEC in 1998 in the college, hence the absence of his name in the 1998 WAEC Gazette.

“I apologise for the error and we are available should you need further clarification.”

Meanwhile, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka Campaign Organization has urged members of the public to disregard the campaign of calumny by desperate individuals based on the earlier erroneous communications.

The campaign organization assured all his teeming supporters that there is indeed no cause for alarm over the issue as raised in certain quarters.

“The error of omission by the school was as a result of the fact that the original enquiry was couched to verify the WAEC Certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which Alhaji Ajaka never said emanated from the school.

“Rather it was an external GCE Certificate issued directly to the candidate by the Examination Council,” Ajaka campaign organisation said.

