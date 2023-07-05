Kogi buys 21 ambulances to boost healthcare

The Kogi State Government on Tuesday took delivery of 21 additional life support ambulances it procured to boost healthcare delivery to residents of the state.…

Mr Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Yahaya Bello, in a statement in Lokoja, urged citizens to enroll in the free ‘Bello Healthcare Plus’ to live a healthier life.

He said that the additional 21 life support ambulances would be distributed to rural hospitals across the LGAs.

