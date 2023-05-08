King Charles, Queen Camilla make surprise appearance on American Idol

Viewers of “American Idol” were treated to a regal surprise on Sunday evening in the form of two newly crowned royals while watching the latest…

Phoning in from across the pond and broadcasted on a big screen were judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, taking a night off from critiquing performances to give ones of their own. Both Perry and Richie were tapped to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert, Fox News reports.

“What a party. What a party,” Richie told host Ryan Seacrest, back in Los Angeles. “It was unbelievable. It was incredible, and we’re here for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle,” Perry added.

“Now we’re trying to figure out what can we do to bring some – something different to the show,” Richie explained, signaling to Perry to make way for royalty. “I have a surprise,” he said.

“Oh goodness,” Perry remarked, as the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla entered the room.

“Are you planning to do this all night long,” the king joked, referencing Richie’s hit song. “I just wanted to check how much, how long you’ll be using this room for,” he added with a chuckle.

“We have to give the room up right away,” Richie told the “American Idol” audience, panicking. “Thank you so much for coming,” Richie told the king and queen.

“Thank you so much for your brilliant performance. And Katy as well, it really was,” King Charles told the performers.

During Richie’s set, he played several of his biggest hits, including “All Night Long,” which really got the royal family grooving. Perry played many of her top-rated numbers, including “Firework.”