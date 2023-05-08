Kannywood: Kawu Mala of ‘Dadin Kowa’ is dead

The Hausa-language film industry in northern Nigeria, Kannywood, has been thrown into mourning as one of its members, Aminu Mahmud, popularly known as Kawu Mala…

The Hausa-language film industry in northern Nigeria, Kannywood, has been thrown into mourning as one of its members, Aminu Mahmud, popularly known as Kawu Mala in famous TV series ‘Dadin Kowa’ showing on Arewa24, is dead.

The actor died on Sunday evening after battling a heart-related ailment for some years. Mala, who had put in over two decades of acting, became very popular in the Dadin Kowa TV series where he played a leading role.

Mala died leaving behind a wife and over 10 children. He was buried on Monday morning at Haye cemetery in Nasarawa local government area of Kano state, according to Islamic rites.

One of his acting colleagues, Murtala Karabiti, described Mala’s death as a “great loss that has created a huge gap in the industry,” adding that late Mala will forever be remembered as someone who had put in his best in the development of filmmaking in northern Nigeria.

“Doctor, as we used to call him, is a friend to everyone and a brother to most of us, I have known him for over 20 years and all through these years, I have never heard any bad comment about him. He has gone, ours is to pray for the repose of his soul,” said Karabiti.