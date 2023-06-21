Kidnappers release ex-minister’s nephews after receiving ransom

Three nephews of a former minister of information, Labaran Maku, who were kidnapped two days ago have regained their freedom after payment of an undisclosed…

Three nephews of a former minister of information, Labaran Maku, who were kidnapped two days ago have regained their freedom after payment of an undisclosed amount of ransom.

A relation of the three victims, Mr Michael Danjuma told Daily Trust that the captives were released on Tuesday night after an amount of money was paid to the abductors as ransom.

Mr Danjuma also confirmed that the three released victims are in good condition though would need to be seen by a doctor owing to the untold hardship they were compelled to go through at the hands of their abductors.

He, however, expressed worry that the family members of the three victims were forced to pay the undisclosed ransom because of the recurrent tragedy of bandit’s attacks on the family.

An investigation by our correspondent indicated that two years ago, two children of the same father of these three children were killed in their home in Gudi area of Akwanga local government area of the state by bandits who stormed the house at night.

Our correspondent further learnt that during the attack the suspected bandits shut his daughter – a 400-level pharmacy student of Ahmadu Bello University – and killed the elder brother who was a senior officer with the Nigerian Immigration Services.

