Kidnappers free Abuja man, hold son

Kidnappers have released the abducted retired primary school teacher, Mr Barnabas Musa, at Gumbo village in Kwali Area Council of the FCT while holding down his 6-year-old son, identified as Jacob in their captivity.

A relation of the victim, Ishaya Musa, while speaking with our reporter on Sunday, said the former class teacher was abducted by kidnappers two weeks ago, alongside his son at his residence in Gumbo village in the area.

Musa said the kidnappers later freed the victim after collecting N5 million ransom while holding on to his son and asking the family to raise an additional N3 million before he was released.

“It was last Thursday; the man was released after the family struggled to raise N5 million including the purchase of foodstuff and drugs but they are now asking the family to raise another sum of N3 million before his son will be set free,” he said.

He said the family had to sell some valuable items and borrow some money to raise the N5 million ransom while appealing to the security agents to come to the aid of the family in rescuing the victim’s son.

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, is yet to reply to a text message sent to her on the incident.

