Kidnapped Nasarawa dep gov’s driver regains freedom

Mr Daniel Ogoshi, a driver attached to the Office of Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, who was kidnapped recently by yet-to-be-identified gunmen,…

Mr Daniel Ogoshi, a driver attached to the Office of Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, who was kidnapped recently by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, has regained his freedom.

City & Crime had reported that the incident happened at Ombi 2, College of Agriculture, along Kwandere road, Lafia East Development Area of the state.

According to sources close to the family, the victim was released at about 8:15 pm on Saturday night, after being held captive for several days.

However, details of the ransom paid by the family of the victim were not disclosed. “The news of his release has brought relief and joy to the family of the victim,” the sources added.

The sources continued, “The driver’s abduction was seen as a direct attack on the government and the security operatives in the state.”

Sources, however, told our correspondent that the deputy governor had already been informed of his driver’s release, and he had expressed happiness on the victim’s safe return.

Our correspondent gathered that the security agencies in the state have already launched an investigation into the incident, with the hope of apprehending the perpetrators of the crime.