Kidnapped Anambra native doctor regains freedom

The Nigeria Police Command in Anambra State has confirmed the release of a popular native doctor, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, popularly known as “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki”, by his abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed Nwangwu’s release on Saturday.

Ikenga noted that the popular native doctor was released by his abductors in the early hours of Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the native doctor was kidnapped about 11:30pm on Sunday, July 23 at Oba in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

According to Ikenga, the abductors contacted friends and relatives and were demanding millions, in the neighbourhood of N300 million.

“I also have information that they have not paid. I also have information that he has been released by his abductors and we are making efforts to get information behind what happened”, he said. (NAN)

