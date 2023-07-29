Knocks as Wike’s ‘I will not be a minister’ old video resurfaces

Tweeps have knocked former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as an old video showing the ex-governor boasting he would not be a minister resurfaced.
Wike and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were at daggers drawn after Wike lost the presidential bid and vice presidential slot in the build-up to the general elections.
The crisis led to the formation of G5 composed of five state governors led by Wike, who worked against the party during the 2023 presidential election.
During the campaign, Wike, who backed President Bola Tinubu to win the poll, had said he was not interested in becoming a minister.
“Only one person can be a minister from a state; I will not be a minister. I will not. I am not a liability; Rivers State is an asset. So if you don’t want to win an election, it’s your business. I’m not the one running the election. He who wears the shoes knows where it pinches him,” Wike had said in the video.
However, his name appeared on the ministerial list the President sent to the National Assembly on Thursday for screening.
Since the old video resurfaced, the former governor has come under criticism for what some Nigerians described as “double-standard”.
A user, Tunde Adeparusi, said Nigerian politicians sought public office for personal gains.
He said, “Shameless soul! It’s a clear proof that most Nigerian policians seek public office for personal gains. They don’t really care about the citizens.”
That Naija Guy said, “First Wike wanted to be the presidential candidate of PDP, he failed. He then went for the VP seat, then again he failed. Then he worked tirelessly to rig the presidential election for APC which he has criticised for 8 years. Now he has been rewarded for this criminality.”
Foreign05 said, “You shouldn’t talk or say a thing like that because you and i know that this is politics especially that of Nigeria,so there’s no cheap politician coz if you were in these guys shoe you’d do more than them,no pretends pls….
But rushbanana wrote, “He said he will not b a minister to @atiku cabinet not tinubu. Make una get am right. Una go cry die… he was not talking about tinubu government but atiku @GovWike carry go sir, b
No mind all these social media people wey no know anything. Coming online to talk rubbish all d to.”
“You will just post 20 seconds from an entire statement so you can say rubbish. I dare you to post the full statement make shame catch you,” another Twitter user, Familiar Spirit, wrote.
Onyic Foundation said Wike had finally agreed to be “a liability” contrary to his vow.
Hillary B Eji stated, “This is what Wike have reduced himself too… someone that picked presidential ticket now he’s happy for been a minister lol”
“Dino Melaye once said to Wike when you drink don’t talk, when you talk don’t drink, very nonsense greedy man… I can’t stop watching this video,” Ernesto Martins wrote.
