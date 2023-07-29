Knocks as Wike’s ‘I will not be a minister’ old video resurfaces

During the campaign, Wike, who backed President Bola Tinubu to win the poll, had said he was not interested in becoming a minister.

“Only one person can be a minister from a state; I will not be a minister. I will not. I am not a liability; Rivers State is an asset. So if you don’t want to win an election, it’s your business. I’m not the one running the election. He who wears the shoes knows where it pinches him,” Wike had said in the video.

However, his name appeared on the ministerial list the President sent to the National Assembly on Thursday for screening.

Since the old video resurfaced, the former governor has come under criticism for what some Nigerians described as “double-standard”.