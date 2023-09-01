Khalil Suleiman: Meet 32-year-old innovator in charge of NASENI

On Friday, President Bola Tinubu sacked Dr Bashir Gwandu, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure…

On Friday, President Bola Tinubu sacked Dr Bashir Gwandu, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), and replaced him with 32-year-old Khalil Suleiman Halilu.

According to Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, the new CEO will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

Below are few things to know about the new NASENI boss:

EARLY LIFE

Born on the 29th of October, 1990, in Kano State, Halilu is the eldest of five children.

EDUCATION

He attended the Rainbow Primary School in Kano in 1996 and soon after, began his Secondary School Education at St. Thomas Catholic School (2001-2003) which he completed at Prime College, in Kano (2006).

After graduating from high school, Halilu enrolled at the University of Hertfordshire and obtained his Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in Business Administration, as well as his Master’s degree in International Business.

CAREER AND ACHIEVEMENTS

After graduating from the University, he worked as an admin clerk at Archimode & Associates. His path took a unique turn when he joined the family business and took over the position of Marketing Manager at Gongoni Company Limited. Gongoni is a vertically integrated aerosol manufacturing company and forms part of the sister company, Scirrocco International Limited, which specializes in the manufacturing of tea and cold beverages.

Halilu also served as Chief Operating Officer at Scirrocco and held this position for a little over three consecutive years.

At the young age of only 23, he already held several positions in various companies as well as established an outstanding reputation for himself in the business sector.

Some positions Khalil has held over the time frame of three years include:

– Managing Director (MD) at Khash Strategic Services Ltd. In 2014.

– KSH Construction & Design LTD in 2014 Creative Director/Business developer- Africa Infotech Consultancy–2015 Operations Manager at ZCET Global Meter Services Ltd. in 2017

A CHANGE OF HEART AND DIRECTION

After unsuccessfully enrolling into a JAVA and DBA course, Halilu adapted and switched lanes to reach his goals and dreams. He committed to carrying out in-depth research and stumbled upon the wonderful world of System Architecture along the line.

This type of architecture solely concentrates on design, construction, maintaining, and upgrading software and technological systems.

In 2018, KSH steered his focus onto this new field in the business world. He shepherded away from the sector his family’s businesses operate in and created something for himself in a completely distinct niche.

He subsequently focused on ways to provide sustainable solutions to technologically advanced environments. It was only after he altered course that Khalil came to the staggering realization that opportunities abound everywhere and It really depends on your point of view.

In the same year, OyaOya Strategic Services Ltd and ShapShap Logistics Ltd. came into being. OyaOya is a technological application designed to connect commodity traders in an ecosystem that is both fast and efficient.

ShapShap is an on-demand platform popular in Africa for catering to personal and business logistical needs. A technological application, ShapShap connects clients with drivers supported with flexible route options and insurance cover on goods being transported.

The app’s primary aim is to encourage SME growth and help bridge the gap between businesses and the unbanked people in Africa.

In 2018, Halilu also launched Zabe, an election monitoring application that monitors election counts in Nigeria and provides detailed feedback on the election process to observers.

In 2019, he founded the first-ever eco-friendly technological hub in West Africa, best known as The CANs. The hub grew very popular over a short period and has continued to attract fellow environmentalists and technology enthusiasts from all over the continent. A community that encourages individuals to share ideas, host events, and become one with nature, The CANS is not only a technological platform but serves as a center, where technology start-ups can connect, learn, grow and prosper.

He also played an integral role in the setup of New AD, a UK-based company that is developing and supporting the global anaerobic digestion industry and other important technology inventions and devices used in the renewable energy enterprise.

AWARDS

Away from his tertiary education, he had got various awards and certificates for his participation and contribution to the growth and sustainability of the advancement of technology in Africa.

