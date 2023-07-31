Kano private varsity appoints ex-NECO registrar as pioneer vice chancellor

A former Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO), Professor Abdulrashid Garba has been appointed as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University,…

A former Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO), Professor Abdulrashid Garba has been appointed as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University, Kano (KHAIRUN).

KHAIRUN is one of the newly established and licensed private universities in Kano and it is named after its late founder, the renowned businessman and Islamic scholar, Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu.

In a statement made available to journalists, the institution’s Administration Secretary, Malam Yusuf Datti said the appointment of Garba, a professor of Educational Guidance and Counseling was approved by the Board of Trustees of the University under the chairmanship of Emeritus Professor Muhammad Sani Zahradeen.

Garba, according to the statement, has a career spanning over 33 years of teaching, research and community service experiences including previously serving as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, as well as special adviser to the Minister of Education, in addition to his time at NECO as its Chief Executive Officer, which further highlight his commitment to educational development.

“The university expresses its confidence in Professor Abdulrashid Garba’s ability to lead and guide its path towards a future of excellence and distinction. Professor Garba was born on the 11th of April 1959 and is married with nine children,” the statement read in part.

