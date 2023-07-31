Job Racketeering: We Have Petitions Against 39 MDAs – Reps

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating alleged jobs racketeering by Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) says it has received petitions against 39 MDAs over…

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating alleged jobs racketeering by Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) says it has received petitions against 39 MDAs over allegations of job racketeering and other infractions.

The Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi stated this in an opening remarks at the resumed sitting of the Committee on Monday.

The committee was set up by the House to investigate the MDAs, parastatals and tertiary institutions involved in the alleged mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Gagdi said, some of the MDAs include the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Office of the Head of Service, Budget office, IPPIS, Federal Civil Service Commission and others.

The chairman said the committee would in line with it’s mandate engage over 600 MDAs to unearth the extent of the malfeasance in the federal civil service.

Recall that at the last sitting of the committee on Wednesday, there were allegations and counter allegations between the Chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC), Muheeba Dankaka and some commissioners over job racketeering.

