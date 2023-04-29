Kenyans sweep elite race honours at Abuja International Marathon

Emmanuel Naibet on Saturday won the elite race of the Abuja International Marathon, leading four other Kenyans in emerging among the top three finishers in…

Emmanuel Naibet on Saturday won the elite race of the Abuja International Marathon, leading four other Kenyans in emerging among the top three finishers in the male and female categories.

Naibet breasted the tape after two hours 13 minutes 45 seconds to win the race over 42.195 kilometres involving international athletes.

His compatriot Bernard Sang came in second after arriving at the finishing line four seconds later in the extremely tight race.

Another Kenyan was close on his heels, with Ezekiel Koech Keprop arriving two seconds later to finish third.

In the women’s race, Kenya’s Ruth Jebet was the winner after a time of 2:36.08, beating compatriot Mercy Kwambai who clocked 2:38.17.

Ethiopia’s Dida Negasa finished third to reduce the Kenyan dominance after returning a time of 2:40.16.

Race Director Olukayode Thomas however noted that the results were subject to ratification by the event’s Technical Committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Abuja International Marathon was making its debut and had several other categories of races. (NAN)