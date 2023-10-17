✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Kenyan marathon runner Ekiru receives 10-year doping ban

Kenyan marathon runner Titus Ekiru has been banned for 10 years, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said Monday, for both doping and tampering in a…

Titus Ekiru, Kenyan marathon runner
Kenyan marathon runner Titus Ekiru has been banned for 10 years, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said Monday, for both doping and tampering in a case that involved collusion with a high-ranking doctor in a Kenyan hospital.

One of his positive tests, for triamcinolone acetonide, came at the Milan Marathon in May 2021, which he won in a time of two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds, which would currently rank him the seventh-fastest all-time marathon athlete.

His ban runs from the date of his provisional suspension on June 28, 2022, until June 27, 2032. His results on and since May 16th, 2021 have been erased and he must forfeit all race prizes and money.

