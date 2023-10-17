Kenyan marathon runner Titus Ekiru has been banned for 10 years, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said Monday, for both doping and tampering in a…

Kenyan marathon runner Titus Ekiru has been banned for 10 years, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said Monday, for both doping and tampering in a case that involved collusion with a high-ranking doctor in a Kenyan hospital.

One of his positive tests, for triamcinolone acetonide, came at the Milan Marathon in May 2021, which he won in a time of two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds, which would currently rank him the seventh-fastest all-time marathon athlete.

Farm tourism: How Kenyan crocodile, snake farm brings income to owner

Kenyan marathon runner Ekiru receives 10-year doping ban

His ban runs from the date of his provisional suspension on June 28, 2022, until June 27, 2032. His results on and since May 16th, 2021 have been erased and he must forfeit all race prizes and money.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...