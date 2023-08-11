Kefas approves free medical care for Taraba monarchs

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has announced free medical treatment for traditional leaders in the state. Kefas made the announcement Thursday at the state’s…

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has announced free medical treatment for traditional leaders in the state.

Kefas made the announcement Thursday at the state’s Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Jalingo, the state capital.

He said traditional leaders of first, second or third-class status could go to any hospital of their choice for treatment while the state government will foot the bills.

“The health of our royal fathers is very important and l am committed to their welfare, especially as it relates to the grassroots,” the governor said.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Digital Communication, Mr Emmanuel Bello, said the gesture of the governor was in line with his respect for traditional rulers.

