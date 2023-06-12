Keep hope alive, Delta, Edo govs tell Nigerians

Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has asked Nigerians to keep hope alive despite the challenges bedevilling the country. He also said those who risked…

Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has asked Nigerians to keep hope alive despite the challenges bedevilling the country.

He also said those who risked their lives to ensure the return to democracy in 1999 after many years of military rule should be celebrated as heroes of the nation’s democracy.

Oborevwori spoke yesterday while felicitating with Deltans and Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

He said, “Whatever challenges the nation is grappling with would be surmounted in no distant time through constant prayer, cooperation, mutual understanding and unity of purpose among the leaders and the led.

“We thank God that since the return of democracy in 1999, we have had 24 years of unbroken civil rule. Nigerians have enjoyed the opportunity to elect leaders of their choice for the purpose of good governance.

“Here in Delta, we have been fortunate and privileged as a political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to be given the mandate to administer the affairs of the state since 1999.”

Similarly, the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has urged Nigerians to keep faith with democracy despite the avalanche of challenges experienced in the country’s democratic journey.

Obaseki in his message yesterday said, “As we mark this year’s democracy day, it is imperative to underscore the unwavering resolve of Nigerians to work collectively for the advancement of democratic ideals in our nation.

“Despite the challenges faced, we have held strongly to the vision of our forebears to build a united and strong nation that presents an opportunity for all to aspire, dream and prosper.

“We have shown our preference for democratic rule, time and again and I urge all to continue to play their role in consolidating on our democratic journey.

“Though we have experienced setbacks and challenges as a democratic country along the way, I applaud the indomitable Nigerian spirit because we have continued to trudge on and demand for a more transparent, just and fair system. This is even as our faith in the merit and relevance of democracy grows stronger.”

