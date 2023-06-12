Fulfil your promise to catholic bishops – Kaigama tells Tinubu

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfill his promises...

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfill his promises to Catholic Bishop’s religious harmony and unity of the country.

He made the call Sunday in his homily at St. Augustine’s Parish, Sun City, Abuja.

He said catholic bishops had raised concerns on religious harmony when Tinubu met a group of Catholic Bishops during conference in Abuja, a few days to the presidential elections.

He said, “Our memo to him was very clear about many hurting issues. Now as President, he must find a way of taming Nigerians with paranoid dispositions who often blow the trumpet of disunity and hostility.

“He should promote better religious harmony as he promised us, by being fair and just to all religious groups and their adherents. The ball is in his court for now.”

