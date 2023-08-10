Kebbi: LG Chairmen Hail Gov for ‘good leadership’ after N675m furniture allowance

Chairmen of the 21 local governments in Kebbi state have applauded Governor Nasir Idris for approving N675 million for the payment of furniture allowance in…

Chairmen of the 21 local governments in Kebbi state have applauded Governor Nasir Idris for approving N675 million for the payment of furniture allowance in their councils.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

Idris quoted the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Umar, as saying that the approval is for 2022 to 2024.

Alhaji Aminu Ahmed, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), while commending the governor on behalf of his colleagues, assured that the money would capture furniture allowance for the local government council, councilors, and secretaries.

Ahmed said: “The allowance is long overdue, but with the coming of this administration, our impeccable and amiable governor has graciously approved the allowance, this is a sign of good leadership.

“May Almighty Allah guide him and give him the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the state excellently.”

The development comes amid the nationwide hardship occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy.

Nigerians have been lamenting the effect of the policy but the government has sued for calm, saying relief was on the way.

