Kebbi gov’ship: Tribunal grants PDP request to serve APC by substituted service

The Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Kebbi State has granted the request of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to serve the All Progressives Congress (APC), its governor-elect, and deputy governor-elect processes of its petition through substituted service.

This followed the application filed by the PDP’s legal adviser, Barrister Nura Bello, alleging difficulties in serving APC and its governor-elect processes of the petition in respect of the governorship election held in the state.

The tribunal in an ex parte motion signed by its secretary, Zubairu Nuhu, ordered that the petition processes be placed at the secretariat of the APC or by posting it on the notice board of the tribunal in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, for the attention of the respondents.

Recall that the PDP had approached the tribunal in a petition number EPT/KB/GOV/1/2023 challenging the Kebbi State governorship election in which INEC declared APC’s candidate, Dr. Nasiru Idris, as a winner.

In the petition filed by PDP, his governorship candidate, Gen. Aminu Bande (rtd), INEC, APC, the governor-elect, and his deputy were listed as respondents.