Hajj: We’ll fulfil all promises to pilgrims — NAHCON

The chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Zikrullah Hassan, has assured that the commission will fulfil all its promises to provide optimal services to pilgrims during the 2023 hajj exercise.

He spoke in Abuja Sunday during a brief farewell ceremony for the commission’s advance team to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said the challenges posed by the Sudan crisis would not hinder the inaugural flight set for May 25.

Hassan, according to a statement by NAHCON’s Deputy Director, Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandanwaki, urged the team to organise and coordinate the reception, accommodation, feeding and transportation, health and general welfare of pilgrims in the holy land throughout the hajj period.

“You must be diligent, committed, vigilant and particularly, you must have patience and act in the right manner at all times so that at the end, you can achieve the benefit of here and the hereafter” he said.

He asked the officials to take their job seriously by identifying the best goals and methods to achieve success in their assignments; which is for the pilgrims to enjoy value for money and obtain hajj mabrur.