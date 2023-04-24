Emir of Katsina to turban Kaita as Sarki Mai Tuta

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, will, on April 29, confer the traditional title of Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta on a prominent…

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, will, on April 29, confer the traditional title of Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta on a prominent son of the state, Engr Saddiq Musa Kaita.

A statement from the emirate noted that Kaita, who is the grandson of late Sarkin Fada Damale Kaita, is a public servant who has achieved a lot in his career.

“It is hoped he will bring a lot of impact on humanity in one way or the other.”

According to the statement, Kaita is currently into integrated farming that is generating a lot of employment to many people in the society.

“A polo match will be organised in his honour at the Katsina polo ground on Friday after which the turbaning ceremony will take place at the Katsina Emir’s Palace on Saturday.

“A traditional durbar ceremony is also expected to follow shortly after the turbaning ceremony.”

It added that Kaita “holds Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical engineering from Bayero University, Kano and Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna.

“Saddiq is a fellow member of the Chartered institute of project management of Nigeria; member, Nigerian Society of Engineers (MNSE); member, Council for Regulation of Engineering (MCOREN) and a Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification (PMI-USA).”