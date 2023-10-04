Kebbi boat mishap: 3 more bodies recovered

Three more bodies out of the 24 passengers in a boat that capsized on Monday morning between Agwara LGA of Niger State and Yauri, Kebbi…

Three more bodies out of the 24 passengers in a boat that capsized on Monday morning between Agwara LGA of Niger State and Yauri, Kebbi State have reportedly been recovered by divers.

The Acting Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Garba Salihu disclosed this to Daily Trust on Wednesday, saying that the recovery of 3 more bodies brought the total number of passengers killed to 7.

Salihu gave the names of the deceased as Bilyaminu Kontagora, Dauda Alhassan Kasabu, and Iliya kpachra busuru from Niger State.

Others were Murna Ezekiel and Amos Samuel from Kebbi State as well as Joshua Auta From Gwagwala Village, Niger State.

He said search operations were still ongoing to recover the bodies of the remaining victims from water.

