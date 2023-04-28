Kebbi Beach Soccer teams top league table after first round

The two Kebbi Beach Soccer Clubs Kebbi BSC and Kebbi United have maintained their lead in the 2023 Nigeria Beach Soccer League. At the conclusion…

At the conclusion of Round One of the league at the filin sukuwar in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi BSC placed first with the maximum nine points, followed by Kebbi United with eight points from wins over Lagos Smart City, Kwara, Kada and Akwa Ibom beach soccer teams.

On their part, Nmanko Patigi beach soccer club had six points, Kada BSC three points while Smart City of Lagos and Ibom BSC ended without a point.

According to the National Coordinator of Nigeria Beach Soccer League, Malam Mahmud Hadeja, six clubs are participating in the league this season.

“It’s going to be a straight league. All the six teams will play one another home and away. They will play 10 matches in all”, he said.

The final day’s highlight was the matches played between Kebbi BSC and Kada BSC which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The second and final round of the third Nigeria Beach Soccer League season is expected to be played in Kaduna and Lagos.