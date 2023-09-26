Abuja’s Karmo District market commences operations

Rural Homes Limited, a subsidiary of the Homes Group, has officially handed over the Karmo District Market near Idu, Abuja, to subscribed traders, thus signaling…

Rural Homes Limited, a subsidiary of the Homes Group, has officially handed over the Karmo District Market near Idu, Abuja, to subscribed traders, thus signaling the commencement of full activities and opening of the market to the public.

Chairman of Rural Homes, Mallam Musa Dangoggo Aliyu, who chaired the opening of the market at the weekend, said the market, which took over six years of construction with quality red bricks and in conformity with international standards was now 80 per cent.

He explained that the market consisted of 2,500 lock-up shops of varying sizes and designs available for all categories of goods and services, saying it was an all-purpose market with facilities for fresh fruit sellers.

Musa D. Aliyu, a past MD of Urban Shelter, apologised to the subscribers for the delay in handing over, noting that the company would not sell mediocrity, and assured them that past performance suggested an almost 30 per cent increase in value in the first year, hence that they would have no cause to regret their investments, which, according to him, have a guarantee of return on investments.

Sa’adatu MD Aliyu, Managing Director of Rural Homes, in her remarks at the event, thanked Rural Homes’ building services team who saw to the completion of the development, and also Abiodun Akanbi, Chief Investment Officer of the partnering firm, Abuja Investment Company Ltd (AICL), including the traders to whom the market had been handed over to.

She said the completed sections included the cold room and meat sections of the Farmers Market which was a section that had over 150 stalls and over 100 enclosed units.

