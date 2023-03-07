Katsina PDP: Faction drags guber candidate, others to court over ‘N1.05bn election funds’

Barely four days to governorship and state assembly elections, a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has dragged the governorship candidate…

Barely four days to governorship and state assembly elections, a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has dragged the governorship candidate of the party, Yakubu Lado Danmarke, and 10 others before a Katsina High Court over alleged N1.05bn election logistics funds.

Others joined as respondents include the state deputy gubernatorial candidate, Aminu Ahmed Yar’dua, state chairman of the Lado faction, Lawal Danbaci, and the state Director General of the Atiku/Lado Campaign, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, among others.

In the application suit no. KTH/337/23 obtained by Daily Trust, the state (acting) chairman of the faction, Lawal Uli and 13 other executive members of the faction were the applicants for themselves and on behalf of the PDP in Katsina State.

They filed an ex parte seeking a “leave to apply for an order of judicial review compelling the respondents to render a comprehensive account of the sum of N1,050,000,000 (One Billion, Fifty Million Naira Only) logistics funds disbursed by the party for Katsina State in the 2023 Presidential Election held on 25th February, 2023”.

The applicants were also “seeking such further or other orders as the court may deem fit and just to make in the circumstance.”

Daily Trusts reports that though the application had been received by the court on Monday, a date has not been given for hearing on the matter.

In Katsina State, the PDP has two factions with each claiming the leadership of the party.