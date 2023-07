KASU debunks Islamisation agenda, says staff appointments based on merit

The management of Kaduna State University (KASU) has appealed to the university community and the public to ignore the fake news circulating about a purported…

The management of Kaduna State University (KASU) has appealed to the university community and the public to ignore the fake news circulating about a purported Islamisation agenda in the institution.

In a special bulletin signed by KASU Registrar, Samira Balarabe, said principal officers and staff appointment in the institution were based on merit.

She noted that the university’s law empowered its Governing Council, headed by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, to appoint Principal Officers, the Registrar, Bursar and University’s Librarian.

She also noted that the Governor of Kaduna State and visitor to the university, only approved the principal officers appointed after undergoing rigorous process of screening and interview.

“The Senate approves those to be appointed Deputy Vice Chancellor,” she said.

Balarabe therefore, said the newly appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellors went through election process which was conducted in free and fair manner during the Senate meeting which took place on July 6.

She said appointment of staff into various positions in the university was all about track record and capacity proven by the appointees in their various primary assignments.

“The management is focused on its goal to transforn the university into a world-class institution with the underlying philosophy of excellence in teaching, research, community service and revenue generation.

“The institution has been at the forefront of innovation and excellence, constantly striving to provide state-of-the-art facilities and programmes that enhance the academic and research experiences of our students and faculty,” she said.

The registrar said that in recent years, KASU had achieved numerous accomplishments that positioned it as a leading institution in the region.

She said KASU lecturers and students were working to develop cutting-edge solutions to address challenges that would solve societal problems in renewable energy, reducing carbon footprint and showcasing a commitment to sustainability.

“This is leading to the development of innovative healthcare solutions that have positively impacted the lives of communities within and beyond our state.

“We take pride in the fact that our scholars have actively contributed to advancements in medical treatments and disease prevention strategies, resulting in improved well-being for individuals and communities.

“KASU College of Medicine is listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools.

“Our MBBS is recognised as a Primary Medical Qualification (PMQ) by the General Medical Council of the UK and cleared for recognition by the Education Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates of USA (ECFMG),” Balarabe said.

“KASU remains focused on its mission to become a world-class institution that nurtures talent, drives innovation and positively impacts society.” (NAN)

