KAROTA officials, tricycle riders clash in Kano

Operatives of the Kano State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) have clashed with tricycle riders on Zaria Kano Close, Kofar Nasarawa Bridge.

The clash left commuters stranded for minutes as louts attacked people indiscriminately.

Two persons have been allegedly injured while passersby ran helter-skelter for safety.

Eyewitnesses explained that a team of KAROTA operatives had flagged down an erring tricycle rider, but he refused to stop.

An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Sani, said, “A tricyle rider was asked to stop by KAROTA officials but he kept moving. The KAROTA operatives dragged the vehicle and it fell. It got damaged and a passenger was injured on the shoulder. I think he had a fracture.”

Shortly after, tricycle riders stormed KAROTA office adjacent to the scene of the incident which led to fracas between the two parties.

“The tricycle riders just kept dropping passengers at the scene to support their member. It took the arrival of the police to bring the situation under control,” Sani said.

Tricycle riders and KAROTA operatives have been at loggerheads over alleged highhandedness of the former.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf changed the leadership of the agency in an effort to reposition it and bring changes to its operations.

When contacted, KAROTA Spokesman, Nabilusi Abubakar Kofar Naisa, confirmed the incident, saying that police had been informed and were investigating the matter.

“We were informed of the altercation between tricycle riders and KAROTA today (Tuesday). We informed the police and they took charge of the situation.

“They’ll investigate and report to us and the findings will be made public. If it’s our operatives that are found wanting, they’ll be punished accordingly. If it’s the tricycle rider that has done wrong, he will also be punished accordingly to serve as a deterrent.”

More photos from the scene:

